Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.4% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $95.53. The stock had a trading volume of 118,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,156. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

