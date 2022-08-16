Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.21

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 7215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.