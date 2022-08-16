Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rocky Brands (RCKY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rocky Brands (NASDAQ: RCKY):

8/12/2022 – Rocky Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2022 – Rocky Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley to $43.00.

8/3/2022 – Rocky Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $73.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Rocky Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $32.00.

7/21/2022 – Rocky Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $78.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCKY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $56.96.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rocky Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

In other news, Director James L. Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,201.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Rocky Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 32,105 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 214,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

See Also

