Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $196.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

