Relite Finance Trading Down 100% This Week (RELI)

Relite Finance (RELI) traded 95.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Relite Finance has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $167.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Relite Finance has traded 100% lower against the US dollar. One Relite Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00036998 BTC.

Relite Finance Coin Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.

Relite Finance Coin Trading

