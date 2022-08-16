Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO):

8/15/2022 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2022 – Peoples Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2022 – Peoples Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2022 – Peoples Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $28.00.

7/8/2022 – Peoples Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. 1,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,632. The company has a market cap of $910.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.89. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

In other news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

