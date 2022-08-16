Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 16th (AAPL, BBBY, BXRBF, CM, CWSRF, GAU, HLFFF, IMO, IONQ, ROK)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 16th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $7.50 target price on the stock.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to a sell rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$84.00 to C$83.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$0.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.50.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76).

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$73.00 price target on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $12.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a market perform rating.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$27.00 to C$16.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $155.00.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$0.15 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.10.

