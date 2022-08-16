Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 16th (AAPL, BBBY, BXRBF, CM, CWSRF, GAU, HLFFF, IMO, IONQ, ROK)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 16th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $7.50 target price on the stock.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF)

was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to a sell rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$84.00 to C$83.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$0.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.50.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76).

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$73.00 price target on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $12.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a market perform rating.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$27.00 to C$16.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $155.00.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$0.15 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.10.

