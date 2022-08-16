Reviewing ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) & Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 22.60% 41.43% 20.08% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,202.14% N/A -110.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $6.74 billion 4.58 $1.01 billion $3.86 18.46 Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 378.54 -$6.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ON Semiconductor and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 1 6 20 1 2.75 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $73.30, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. Given ON Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

