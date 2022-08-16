Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.