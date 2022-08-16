Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Major Shareholder Purchases $10,919.12 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) major shareholder Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $10,919.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,955,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,854,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RBBN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $507.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 21.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 10,312,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,922 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 129,321,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,293,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,212 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 237.0% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,455,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,449 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,444,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 921,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 383,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

RBBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

