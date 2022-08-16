Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) PT Raised to $2.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL remained flat at $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,568,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $269.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.63. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 1,000,000 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Further Reading

