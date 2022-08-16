Rivetz Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (RVT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $19,023.35 and approximately $39.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,074.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00129100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

