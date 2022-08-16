Robust Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,092.00 (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for $5.52 or 0.00023045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Robust Token has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $131,863.71 and $1,092.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Robust Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

