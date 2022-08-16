Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCKY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $219.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $27,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,201.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

