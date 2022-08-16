Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Scotiabank

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

TSE RSI opened at C$6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$657.54 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$5.31 and a 1 year high of C$6.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$140,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,414 shares in the company, valued at C$590,087.50. Insiders sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $923,258 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.