Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Scotiabank

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
RSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
TSE RSI opened at C$6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$657.54 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$5.31 and a 1 year high of C$6.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
