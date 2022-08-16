Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

CME Group Trading Up 1.6 %

CME traded up $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,534. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.49. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

