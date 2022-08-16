Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $136.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James cut their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average is $119.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $278,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 226.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after buying an additional 125,368 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 934.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 63,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2,691.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after buying an additional 432,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.