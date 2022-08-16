Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $23.09 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

