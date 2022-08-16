Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Raymond R. Ramu Sells 13,474 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,814.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.08. 326,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.75 and its 200-day moving average is $227.64.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Saia by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

