Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Raymond R. Ramu Sells 13,474 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,814.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Saia Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.08. 326,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.75 and its 200-day moving average is $227.64.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Saia by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
