Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Up 13.2% in July

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,870,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 11,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.05.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.48. 84,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.67, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,470,994. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

