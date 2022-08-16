San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,021 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,429,000 after purchasing an additional 81,281 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $239.92. 5,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,390. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

