San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,340 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,340 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 27,617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of WMT traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.34. The company had a trading volume of 722,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645,356. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.64. The stock has a market cap of $384.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

