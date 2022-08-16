San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.56 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,805 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.3% during the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21,623.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 617,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.54. 47,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,759. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.40 and a 200 day moving average of $248.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

