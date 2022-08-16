San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $156,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insider Activity

Clorox Stock Performance

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $150.07. 25,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day moving average of $143.22. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

