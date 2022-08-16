San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $172,000 in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDG. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.25. 1,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $89.96.

