San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $9.82 Million Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,762,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $868,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.89. 38,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,329. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.92.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.