San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after buying an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,868,000 after purchasing an additional 415,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,744,000 after purchasing an additional 193,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,862,000 after purchasing an additional 556,201 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 82,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,866. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.06.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.