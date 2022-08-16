San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.5 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.10. 17,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,113. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

