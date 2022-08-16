Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target (up from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.02.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.96. The company had a trading volume of 137,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 37.90. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

