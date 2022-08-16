Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,780 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($41.45) to GBX 5,040 ($60.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,124 ($49.83).

LON:DGE traded up GBX 4.67 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,870.67 ($46.77). The company had a trading volume of 1,457,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,978. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,663.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,720.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of £88.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,764.76.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,541 ($42.79) per share, for a total transaction of £8,285.94 ($10,012.01). Over the last three months, insiders bought 685 shares of company stock worth $2,482,229.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

