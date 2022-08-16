Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc Plans Dividend of €0.02 (LON:SERE)

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SERE opened at GBX 106.56 ($1.29) on Tuesday. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 90 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £142.51 million and a PE ratio of 959.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48, a current ratio of 9.26 and a quick ratio of 9.26.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

