Sculati Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.52 on Tuesday, reaching $445.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,622. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $208.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.