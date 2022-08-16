Sculati Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ares Capital Price Performance

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 381,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,621. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.57. 26,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.