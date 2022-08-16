Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,207 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.2% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $79.35. 71,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

