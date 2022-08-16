Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.85.

Several research firms have commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.