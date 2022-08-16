Seigniorage Shares 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,594.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $179,136.12 and $23,594.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol.

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

