Share Repurchase Plan Announced by Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Board

Primerica (NYSE:PRIGet Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI opened at $135.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

