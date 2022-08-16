Shelton Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $5.18 on Tuesday, reaching $238.39. The stock had a trading volume of 44,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,576. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

