Shelton Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Shelton Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ISCG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,963. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $54.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03.

