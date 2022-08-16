Shelton Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,515 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,026 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up 0.6% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. 238,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,107,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

