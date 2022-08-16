Shelton Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,666. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average of $114.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

