Short Interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Decreases By 14.8%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 845,400 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance
NYSE:AKA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 10,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.42 million and a P/E ratio of -20.23.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). a.k.a. Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.14.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
