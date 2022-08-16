Short Interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Decreases By 14.8%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 845,400 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AKA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 10,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.42 million and a P/E ratio of -20.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). a.k.a. Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Partners L P raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,244,000 after buying an additional 1,786,173 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,210 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Further Reading

