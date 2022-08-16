Short Interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Decreases By 14.8%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 845,400 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NYSE:AKA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 10,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.42 million and a P/E ratio of -20.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). a.k.a. Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Partners L P raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,244,000 after buying an additional 1,786,173 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,210 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

