Short Interest in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Decreases By 17.6%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,300 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $44,279,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37,687.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after buying an additional 388,930 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 278,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 232,001 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AeroVironment Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.18. 1,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,282. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -554.19 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

