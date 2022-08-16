Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Declines By 17.8%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 7,630,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACI. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

NYSE ACI traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,245 shares of company stock worth $8,747,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 400.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,059,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,040,000 after buying an additional 1,648,088 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.