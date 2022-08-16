Short Interest in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Increases By 11.4%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth approximately $86,289,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $171.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,259. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.90.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 255.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.