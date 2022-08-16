Short Interest in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Increases By 6.1%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSA. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALSA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 593. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

