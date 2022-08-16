Short Interest in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Drops By 18.6%

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,400 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 377,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

American Financial Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in American Financial Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFG traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $135.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,679. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.18. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $122.71 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

