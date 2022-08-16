Short Interest in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Decreases By 15.0%

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 207,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BENE stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 33,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,737. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 2,410.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,260,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,584 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $7,764,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,165,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 825,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 341,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,900,000. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benessere Capital Acquisition

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

