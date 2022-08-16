Short Interest in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRYW) Decreases By 17.2%

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Berkshire Grey Stock Up 9.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BGRYW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. 1,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,273. Berkshire Grey has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24.
