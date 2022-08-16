Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Drops By 11.4%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,900 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 680,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.8% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 442,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 111,756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.8% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 87,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 90.0% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKCC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,314. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $293.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

